Germany COVID case rise has slowed but still too high-official

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Germany has managed to break the rapid rise in new coronavirus infections, but it is still too early to sound the all-clear, the head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease said on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over yet,” Lothar Wieler told a weekly news conference, adding COVID-19 cases remain too high and are rising among those aged under 60. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Emma Thomasson)