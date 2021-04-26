No plans to extend German insolvency waiver beyond end-April - ministry spokesman

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - There are currently no plans to further extend a waiver on insolvency filings for firms hit by the coronavirus crisis beyond the end of April, a spokesman for the German justice ministry said on Monday.

The provision, which was in January extended to end-April, has helped contain bankruptcies in Europe’s largest economy. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Alexander Ratz; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Thomas Escritt)