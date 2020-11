FILE PHOTO: Lothar Wieler, head of Robert Koch Institute, Germany's federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, removes his mask for a news conference on the coronavirus and COVID-19 in Berlin, Germany October 22, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Thursday the number of COVID-19 deaths is set to rise and it expects an uncontrolled spread of the diseases in some parts of the country.