Germany mulls suspending Ireland flights over virus mutation - n-tv

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Germany is considering suspending flights from more countries, including Ireland, over concerns of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant, German broadcaster n-tv reported on Friday, citing government sources.

The cabinet of Chancellor Angela Merkel could discuss rules similar to those that are in place for Britain at a meeting next week, the report said. The rules would come into effect immediately. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Riham Alkousaa)