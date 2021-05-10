Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Germany to lift prioritisation for J&J COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Germany is lifting the prioritisation for giving Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, adding that any adult who wants it will be able to receive the shot on a doctor’s advice.

Europe’s drug regulator backed J&J’s vaccine last month after examining cases of a rare blood clotting issue in U.S. adults who received a dose. But it left it up to the European Union’s member states to decide how to use it. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Douglas Busvine)

