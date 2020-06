BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - The number of workers in Germany on reduced hours has fallen to 6.7 million from 7.3 million in May, economic institute Ifo said on Tuesday, pointing to a slow recovery from the coronavirus pandemic’s impact.

“The decline is rather tepid and short-time working is even increasing in some industries,” ifo said in a statement. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Riham Alkousaa)