German labour agency expects deficit of 30.5 bln eur this year - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Labour Agency expects a deficit of 30.5 billion euros ($33.25 billion) this year due to increases in unemployment and use of a government short-time working scheme, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

The business daily cited a report drafted by the agency for the parliamentary budget committee as showing it expected a deficit of 4.4 billion euros next year and 1.3 billion euros in 2022.