German govt, states agree partial lockdown from Nov. 2 - sources

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German federal and state governments agreed on Wednesday on a partial lockdown that will see bars and restaurants closing from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30, sources with knowledge of the talks said.

Under the partial lockdown, shops would be allowed to remain open on condition that they respect social distancing by allowing in just one person per 10 square metres, the sources added. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Holger Hansen Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)