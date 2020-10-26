Merkel plans "lockdown light" for Germany to tackle coronavirus - Bild

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning a “lockdown light” which would mainly focus on the closure of bars and restaurants to slow down a second wave of coronavirus infections, newspaper Bild reported on Monday.

Shops could remain open with certain restrictions under Merkel’s plan, which she will discuss with Germany’s 16 state premiers on Wednesday, the report said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Paul Carrel)