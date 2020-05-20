Germany moves to protect healthcare firms from foreign takeover

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - The German government gave itself new powers on Wednesday to veto hostile foreign takeover bids for healthcare companies, a measure designed to ensure a continuous supply of essential products during the coronavirus crisis.

The regulation, approved during a cabinet meeting, will allow the government to block foreign takeovers of makers of vaccines, precursor chemicals, medicines, protective equipment or medical machinery such as ventilators. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Christian Kraemer and Andreas Rinke; editing by John Stonestreet)