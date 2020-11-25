Germany to tighten mask-wearing rules, Merkel says

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Germany will make mask-wearing obligatory in all pedestrian high-traffic areas as well as in city centres, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding that a lockdown imposed this month to slow the spread of COVID-19 may have to be extended into January.
“We are still too far away from an incidence of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days. I remain convinced, and in that we agreed, we still have to aim for this target,” she said. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Leslie Adler)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.