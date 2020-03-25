German medical groups warn disputes loom over coronavirus care - FAZ

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - German medical associations have warned that they expect disputes to erupt over who will get intensive medical care due to the coronavirus, despite efforts to increase capacity, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Thursday.

They also said once capacity was limited, doctors should not give intensive care treatment to those who have no prospect of recovery, according to the paper.

In a separate article, the paper also reported that Germans were more pessimistic now than at any time since 1949 due to the coronavirus. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Madeline Chambers)