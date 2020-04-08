Germany tightens rules on foreign takeovers - sources

BERLIN, April 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s government agreed on Wednesday to tighten rules to protect domestic firms from unwanted takeovers by investors from non-European Union countries, two government sources said.

Transactions which have implications for German security should in future be provisionally put on hold pending a final decision.

In a first step, the law will be changed so that a review of a potential deal can be undertaken if there is “likely harm” to the public system or security. Previously, an “actual danger” was needed.