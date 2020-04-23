Germany should be ready to pay more into EU budget, Merkel says

BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - Germany should be ready to pay more into the European Union budget, which needs to include an economic programme aimed at supporting an upswing in the next two years, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“Our consultations today won’t yet be about be nailing down details or deciding on the extent but one thing is already clear: In the spirit of solidarity, we should be prepared - over a limited period of time - to make very different, meaning much higher contributions to the EU budget,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.