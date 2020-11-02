I'm a physicist, I listen to the science, Germany's Merkel says

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference at the Bundespressekonferenz after discussing with her cabinet new measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said she accords a lot of weight to scientific advice when dealing with the coronavirus, but she declined to say how important it is for her that scientific advice is listened to in the White House.

“I’m not going to do that one day before the election in the United States,” she said when asked about scientific advice and the White House.

“Otherwise, you know from me that with my training as a physicist, I of course apportion a great deal of weight to academic advice and use it myself,” she added.