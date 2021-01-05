Germany to test travellers from risk areas twice for coronavirus - Merkel

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Travellers arriving in Germany from risk regions will have to test for the coronavirus twice, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday after announcing an extension of an existing lockdown as well as some tougher measures.

Even if a first test was negative, travellers from risk regions would in future have to enter quarantine for five days and take a second test, Merkel said. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Maria Sheahan)