BERLIN, April 23 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation is an indispensable partner for Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, distancing her government from President Donald Trump’s pause in U.S. funding to the global body.

“The WHO is an indispensable partner and we support it in its mandate,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Joseph Nasr)