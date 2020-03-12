Germany to present new measures to support business on Friday - Merkel

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - Germany will present a “very comprehensive” package of additional measures to support its businesses on Friday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“Tomorrow at noon, the federal finance minister and the federal economy minister will present further measures to support our businesses - I can’t pre-empt them now, but they are very comprehensive,” Merkel told a news conference.

After meeting leaders from Germany’s 16 states, Merkel added that for regions suffering a dynamic outbreak of coronavirus “the temporary closure of nurseries and schools, for example by bringing forward the Easter holidays, is another option.” (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Sandra Maler)