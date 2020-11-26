Germany's COVID restrictions likely to continue in January - Merkel

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Restrictive measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Germany will be in place until at least the end of December and possibly longer, Chancellor Angela Merkel told parliament on Thursday.

“Given the high number of infections, we assume that the restrictions which are in place before Christmas will be continue to be valid until the start of January, certainly for most parts of Germany,” said Merkel.

“We have to say, unfortunately, that we cannot promise an easing for Christmas and New Year’s,” she added. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Thomas Escritt)