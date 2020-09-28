Merkel: Coronavirus infections could hit 19,200 a day in Germany - Bild

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the leadership of her party on Monday that coronavirus infections could hit 19,200 per day in the country if the current trend continues but stressed that the economy must be kept running, Bild newspaper reported.

The mass-selling daily, which did not cite its source for the information, quoted Merkel as saying: “We must quickly contain the infections and intervene.”

She added: “We must set priorities, namely keeping the economy running and keeping schools and nurseries open. Soccer is secondary to that for now.”