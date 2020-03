BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier would present further measures this week to help companies bridge liquidity problems due to the coronavirus outbreak.

European Union leaders will discuss the coronavirus and its impact on the economy at a summit on March 26, Merkel added. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Michael Nienaber Editing by Thomas Seythal)