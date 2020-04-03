Merkel says too early to ease lockdown in Germany despite signs of slowdown in virus spread

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - It is too early for Germany to lift its restrictions on people’s movement despite initial signs that the coronavirus is spreading at a slightly slower pace, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a recorded speech on Friday.

“The government and I personally are thinking about how we can simultaneously achieve two things: securing health protection for all, and also starting a process so that public life returns step by step.”

She added that tackling the pandemic was a “Herculean task.” (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Hugh Lawson)