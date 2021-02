BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany will have difficulties making use of all available COVID-19 vaccines in April, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in an interview with broadcaster ZDF on Friday.

Once a 7-day coronavirus incidence of under 35 per 100,000 people is reached, further relaxations beyond the opening of shops may follow, she added. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Paul Carrel)