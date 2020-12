FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference following talks with state leaders to discuss anti-coronavirus measures at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany December 13, 2020. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel told conservative lawmakers on Tuesday “I am worried” about the coronavirus trend in Germany, sources at the meeting said.

Merkel warned the lawmakers that January and February will be very tough months in Germany, with the number of patients in intensive care rising further.