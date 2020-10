BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German intensive care units risk being overwhelmed in a few weeks due to a surge in coronavirus cases, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“We are in a dramatic situation,” Merkel told the lower house of parliament a day after announcing a circuit-break lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. (Writing by Madeline Chambers and Sabine Siebold Editing by Michelle Adair)