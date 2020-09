FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn attends a news conference about a program to support the development of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Berlin, Germany, September 15, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Rising new coronavirus infection numbers in countries like France, Austria or the Netherlands are worrying, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, adding that Germany will sooner or later import cases from there.

Countries like Spain have infection dynamics that are likely out of control, Spahn told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.