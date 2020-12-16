Germany aims to offer COVID-19 vaccine to the willing by summer - minister

FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn arrives for a news conference on the current situation concerning the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany December 15, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany aims to be able to vaccinate everyone seeking a COVID-19 inoculation in the country by summer, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

“If the five to six manufacturers that we have contracts with manage to stay broadly on schedule ... we will be able - based on what we know today - to offer a vaccine in the summer to all those who want,” Spahn said in a webcast interview with online news platform Jung & Naiv.