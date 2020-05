(Adds dropped word ‘wave’ in headline)

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - A senior German health official warned on Thursday there could be a second coronavirus wave before autumn depending on people’s behaviour, just as the country is opening up its economy again.

Case numbers are falling but this is not an all-clear signal, Lars Schaade, Vice President of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, said at a news conference. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Scot W. Stevenson)