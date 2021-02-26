We will protect ourselves from COVID-19, but not eradicate it - German RKI

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The coronavirus will not be eliminated and humanity will learn to live with it by getting protection from vaccinations, the head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for Infectious Diseases said on Friday.

“This virus will not go away,” institute head Lothar Wieler told a news conference.

“Of course, we will live with the virus. We will eliminate the severity of the disease through vaccination and immunity and protect ourselves from it, but we will not be able to eradicate it. That’s a naive idea,” he added. (Reporting by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)