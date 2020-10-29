Merkel criticises populists who say coronavirus is harmless

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Populists who purport the coronavirus is harmless are dangerous and irresponsible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, a day after she announced a circuit break lockdown, adding the pandemic is a challenge for the democratic system.

"It is only with solidarity and transparency that we will be able to confront the pandemic," she said.