German railway to give free passage to stranded holidaymakers

BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn said it would carry for free stranded holiday makers who could show air tickets or boarding passes as part of its efforts to help the government’s emergency repatriation programme.

“We will help quickly and in an unbureaucratic way,” said DB CEO Richard Lutz. “Together with the government and the airlines we are offering security for everyone who is currently stuck abroad and wants to come home.”

The offer means that passengers will be able to travel free from their airport of arrival to their home. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Thomas Seythal)