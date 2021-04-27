Germany expects around 28 bln euro from EU COVID-19 recovery fund, source says

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Germany expects to receive around 28 billion euros from the European Union’s 750 billion euro recovery fund, designed to kick-start the bloc’s economy after it was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, a government source told Reuters.

The German cabinet on Tuesday agreed a plan presented by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on how to spend the money, the source said.

According to Scholz’s plan, 90% of the money is to go towards climate protection and digitalization, surpassing the EU’s respective targets by far. (Reporting by Holger Hansen, writing by Sabine Siebold Editing by Madeline Chambers)