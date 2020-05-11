Germany taking uptick in coronavirus reproduction rate seriously - ministry

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - The German health ministry is taking the most recent rise in the coronavirus reproduction rate in the country seriously but the higher number does not mean there is an uncontrolled outbreak, a ministry spokesman said on Monday.

The Robert Koch Institute for disease control had said the number of people each sick person now infects - known as the reproduction rate, or R - had risen to 1.1. When it goes above 1, it means the number of infections is growing. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal, editing by Thomas Escritt)