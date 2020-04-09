Don't let coronavirus store opening rules apply for good-German union

BERLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - German trade unions and church groups called on Thursday for the government to uphold strict rules limiting store opening times following a temporary relaxation that allows retailers to meet increased demand during the coronavirus crisis.

“We call on politicians and retailers not to use the current crisis for a general extention of shop opening hours,” the Alliance for Free Sundays, which groups trade union Verdi with church groups representing workers, said in a statement.

German retailers have long pushed for a loosening of rules that regulate opening times and prevent stores from opening on most Sundays and public holidays.

Those rules have been relaxed to allow supermarkets to cope with a surge in demand as the coronavirus lockdown has prompted mass stockpiling and closed restaurants and cafes, meaning people are cooking more at home.

The Alliance for Free Sundays said it was worried that retail employees were being put under even more pressure due to the extended hours, thanking them for ensuring the German population were supplied with essentials.

“The employees have more than earned the right to spend the holidays with their families. This must also apply to Easter Sunday and Monday,” the group said, referring to April 12-13. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Frances Kerry)