Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 2, 2020 / 10:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rheinmetall to supply up to 6 million masks to Germany

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 2 (Reuters) - Defence contractor Rheinmetall said on Thursday that it would supply up to 6 million protective masks to Germany, responding to a call for more protective equipment for health workers on the coronavirus front line.

Rheinmetall has signed a contract with the Defence Ministry and a first batch of 1 million Chinese-made FFP2 masks - suitable for hospital staff - would be supplied in the coming days. There is an option to deliver another 5 million. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

