COVID-19 infections and deaths in Germany likely to rise further - RKI

BERLIN (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections and related deaths in Germany are likely to rise further in the coming weeks, a senior health official at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said on Thursday.
The current rise in COVID-19 infections is worrying, especially in the federal states of Thuringia, Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt, the head of RKI’s surveillance unit, Ute Rexroth, said.
