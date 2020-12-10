COVID-19 infections and deaths in Germany likely to rise further - RKI

Nurses prepare to provide medical treatment for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease at the COVID-19 isolation ward of DRK Kliniken Berlin Mitte hospital in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections and related deaths in Germany are likely to rise further in the coming weeks, a senior health official at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said on Thursday.

The current rise in COVID-19 infections is worrying, especially in the federal states of Thuringia, Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt, the head of RKI’s surveillance unit, Ute Rexroth, said.