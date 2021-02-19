Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

German health official warns trend in falling coronavirus cases could reverse

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s infection numbers appear to be stagnating at a level that is still too high, a top public health official said on Friday, warning a downward trend in recent weeks could reverse.

“We are standing possibly at a turning point again,” Lother Wieler, the president of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, told a weekly news conference.

“The national case number appear to be stagnating.” (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Michael Nienaber)

