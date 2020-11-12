German COVID-19 distancing rules to remain for a long time - RKI

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Rules to slow spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Germany will remain for a long time but new infection numbers can be brought down if “we pull ourselves together”, the head of the country’s Robert Koch institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said on Thursday.

The number of undetected cases has likely grown over the past weeks, Lothar Wieler added at a virtual news conference. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Sabine Siebold)