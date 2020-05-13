Healthcare
May 13, 2020 / 12:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merkel aims for Schengen border controls to end from June 15

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants all emergency border controls introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus to be removed within Europe’s 26-nation Schengen zone from June 15, she said on Wednesday.

“The goal is, if the occurrence of infections allows it - I want to say that again - that from June 15 onwards border controls in the Schengen area can be completely eliminated,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament. (Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below