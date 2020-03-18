German finance minister working from home with cold, being tested

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he was working from home on Thursday due to a heavy cold and was being tested as a precautionary measure.

“Today I’m working from home too after I woke up with a heavy cold,” he said on Twitter, posting a picture of his tablet, cup and glasses on a table in the sunshine.

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute on Thursday said there were 8,198 cases of coronavirus in Europe’s largest economy. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)