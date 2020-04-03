German minister: In-kind medical donations exempt from VAT until year-end

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Reuters on Friday that in-kind medical donations are now exempt from value added tax until the end of the year and the same applies to staff being made available for medical purposes free of charge.

“I’m deeply moved by the strong solidarity we’re seeing at work in our country at the moment. Many donations are being made to hospitals, doctors’ practices and care facilities. We want to support this aid,” Scholz said.

“I expect companies to be even more willing to make donations now,” he added.