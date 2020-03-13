Germany's KfW has half a trillion euros available to support economy - minister

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s KfW state development bank has roughly half a trillion euros in support available to help support Europe’s largest economy, which risks being stricken by the coronavirus epidemic, the Economy Minister said on Friday.

“Around half a trillion euros is available,” Peter Altmaier told a news conference on Friday.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said tax relief, including deferrals, would be made available to companies and this would cost billions. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)