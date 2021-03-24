Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Merkel's decision to ditch stricter Easter lockdown was right - Scholz

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to ditch a plan to tighten COVID-19 lockdown measures over an extended Easter weekend was right as the step was legally impossible to implement in such a short time, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

“We have to make sure that such a mistake won’t be repeated, we have to prepare such decisions well and in a better way in the future,” Scholz, who is also vice-chancellor, told journalists in a briefing on the federal budget.

Merkel ditched a plan agreed on Tuesday for an extended Easter to try to break a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, apologising to lockdown-weary Germans after the hastily-conceived plan triggered a huge backlash. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Riham Alkousaa)

