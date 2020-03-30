European solidarity is about more than shared bond issues - German govt spokesman

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - European solidarity extends beyond the question of whether Germany backs the issue of common bonds to finance stimulus during the coronavirus crisis, German spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

“Soldarity manifests itself in many ways,” he told a regular news conference. “For example, barely a day passes when our armed forces don’t contribute by transporting some of the most seriously ill corona patients from Italy or France to German clinics where there is still spare capacity.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)