German Health Minister sees signs COVID-19 infections flattening

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - There are initial signs that the rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Germany is flattening, but it is still too early to say whether this is a trend, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

“We are seeing that the dynamic is levelling off, that the increase is not as strong, but of course that is not the goal (...) we have to reduce the numbers,” Spahn told a news conference.

He said it would only be possible to see by the middle or end of this week at the earliest the impact of the restrictions on daily life that came into effect last week to try and contain the virus.