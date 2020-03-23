German minister to hospitals: If you need more beds, staff, we'll help

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - German hospitals that need more staff and beds to tackle the coronavirus outbreak will get financial help, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

“If you need more beds, if you need more staff and equipment to treat coronavirus patients you will be compensated financially,” he said.

“Specifically, you will get a daily bonus of 560 euro($602.78) per bed that is made free or which is not being used for planned operations. For new intensive-care beds with ventilators there will be a grant from health insurance funds of 50,000 euros,” he added. ($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)