Germany buys extra flu jabs to spare health system double illness wave

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic is a long way from over, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, announcing measures, including ramped-up purchases of flu vaccines, to help ready the healthcare system for a long-term challenge.

“It would be a major challenge for the healthcare system to be confronted with a flu wave and a corona wave at the same time - they have similar symptoms and require similar ventilation capacities,” he said, unveiling plans to make 30% more flu jabs available for the coming autumn-winter flu season.