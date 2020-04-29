Healthcare
April 29, 2020

Germany buys extra flu jabs to spare health system double illness wave

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - The coronavirus pandemic is a long way from over, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday, announcing measures, including ramped-up purchases of flu vaccines, to help ready the healthcare system for a long-term challenge.

“It would be a major challenge for the healthcare system to be confronted with a flu wave and a corona wave at the same time - they have similar symptoms and require similar ventilation capacities,” he said, unveiling plans to make 30% more flu jabs available for the coming autumn-winter flu season.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
