FILE PHOTO: Doctor Oezge Kaya delivers the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to a woman at a doctor's practice in Berlin, Germany, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alessia Cocca

BERLIN (Reuters) - One in every four people in Germany will have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by early May, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

Spahn said around 18.5 million people have been vaccinated in Germany so far, around 22% of the population.