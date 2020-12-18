Germany classifies Spain’s Canary Islands as COVID-19 risk area

FILE PHOTO: Tourists carry their belongings as they leave the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel, after their quarantine was lifted, following the coronavirus outbreak in Adeje, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will add Spain’s Canary Islands to its list of COVID-19 risk areas, its health authority RKI said on Friday, a classification that could hit tourism to the Atlantic archipelago.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infections diseases said on its website the Canary Islands would be added to the list on Dec. 20.

Mainland Spain, which is a popular tourist destination for Germans as well, has been classified as risk area since Sept. 2.