Germany lists all of Spain as COVID-19 risk area- ministry

BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - Germany has declared all of Spain a coronavirus risk area, the foreign ministry said on Friday, which means that tourists and returning Germans need to present a negative test to avoid quarantine.

The COVID-19 infection rate in Spain has more than doubled in a week as the Delta variant tears through unvaccinated younger adults. Germany has previously designated only a few regions in Spain as risk areas. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Riham Alkousaa)